Jets address LB needs in Round 5: Iowa State's Jeremiah George

The linebacker position was somewhat overlooked heading into this year's draft, but the Jets added depth to the inside linebacker spot by adding Iowa State's Jeremiah George (154th overall) in Round 5.

Though he's only 5-11 and 234 pounds, George was one of the best linebackers in the nation in 2013. He also had a good showing at his Pro Day: 30 reps on the bench, a 4.66 40 time and a 38.5-inch vertical.

Asked about his size, George said: "It's never been an issue in my eyes."