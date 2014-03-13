Jets agree to terms with OT Breno Giacomini

Shortly after news of Darrelle Revis' one-year deal with the Patriots broke, the Jets countered with a development of their own.

They announced they have agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent Breno Giacomini. The former Seahawks' starting right tackle will replace Austin Howard, who on Tuesday agreed to a five-year deal worth with the Raiders worth $30 million (including $15M guaranteed).

The 6-7, 318-pound Giacomini was a fifth-round choice of the Packers in the 2008 draft. He was acquired from their practice squad by Seattle, before being released a month later, then re-signed in the offseason.

He started all 18 games for the Seahawks, including the playoffs, in 2012 and started 12 games, including the Super Bowl, last season. He missed seven games while rehabbing from knee surgery.

Jets general manager John Idzik obviously had familiarity with Giacomini given his time in the Seahawks' front office.