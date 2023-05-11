SportsFootballNew York Jets

Defensive tackle Al Woods signs free-agent deal with Jets

Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods looks on before an NFL...

Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods looks on before an NFL game against the Rams on Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.  Credit: AP/Kyusung Gong

By Al Iannazzone

The Jets signed veteran defensive tackle Al Woods on Wednesday.

The two sides reached an agreement last week. Woods fills a need for the Jets and gives them depth on the interior of their defensive line.

The Jets lost Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd in free agency. They signed Quinton Jefferson and now his old teammate Woods. The two played together for Seattle last year.

Woods, 36, was a fourth-round pick of the Saints in 2010. He started 30 games the past two seasons for the Seahawks, recording 89 tackles and 3.5 sacks. The 6-5, 330-pound Woods opted out of the 2020 season because of COVID.

In 12 NFL seasons, Woods has 293 tackles and nine sacks while playing for the Seahawks, Titans, Colts, Steelers and Buccaneers.

