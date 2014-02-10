Jets announce ticket-price adjustments

On Monday, the Jets announced adjustments to their season-ticket pricing for 2014.

Prices in MetLife Stadium's upper level will decrease "on average a little more than 10 percent," according to the team. Prices will increase "an average of 3 percent" in the lower level. Mezzanine-level tickets will remain unchanged from last year. Overall, the adjustments will lower ticket prices by about 1 to 2 percent.

In a statement posted on the Jets' web site, team president Neil Glat said: "We understand the sacrifices many of our fans make to attend our games. We carefully study and assess market demand based on many factors, including the secondary market, prices around the National Football League, and prices for other sports and entertainment offerings in the New York market.

"Our goal is to maximize the number of season ticket holders in our building in an effort to create a substantial homefield advantage. We're also always looking to add value for our season ticket holders. For us, the focus is not only for the 10 games in the stadium but also offering a lot more Jets activities year round, such as Jets House during Super Bowl week, draft parties, and conference calls with our season ticket holders, among many other benefits."