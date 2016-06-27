Jets announce training camp schedule

The Jets on Monday announced their training camp schedule, including nine public practices at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center in Florham Park, New Jersey. Admission and parking are free, but tickets are required. Beginning July 14, fans can register and print tickets for open practices and find information on parking and directions by visiting newyorkjets.com/camp. Season-ticket holders have an exclusive window to register starting July 12.

Bleachers at the practice facility seat up to 1,400 spectators, and there will be shuttles from the parking lot, water stations, cooling zones, food for purchase and Jets merchandise. Six open practices are scheduled for July 30-31 and Aug. 6, Aug. 13-14 and Aug. 21, and three youth group days are Aug. 2, Aug. 9 and Aug. 16. Camps interested in attending the youth days must preregister. Autographs are permitted following practice along the fence line.