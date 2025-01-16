Jets interview Steelers OC Arthur Smith for head coaching job

Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith interviewed for the Jets’ head coaching vacancy on Thursday.

Smith is considered a name to watch for the Jets. They have some history. Smith interviewed twice with the Jets in 2021 for their head coaching position that went to Robert Saleh. Smith was hired as the Falcons head coach that year.

He also was one of the candidates that Saleh was considering for a senior offensive assistant role last season to oversee the offense that struggled under coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. Nothing ever materialized though. The Steelers hired Smith to be their offensive coordinator.

Jets owner Woody Johnson fired Saleh after a Week 5 loss in London this season.

The Jets have now met with 11 candidates for their coaching vacancy. Smith joins Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan, Matt Nagy, Aaron Glenn, Mike Locksley, Steve Spagnuolo, Darren Rizzi and Jeff Ulbrich, who ended the season as Jets interim coach.

The Patriots named Vrabel head coach earlier this week.

The Jets will add to their list and interview other candidates. Among them are Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Minnesota quarterbacks coach Josh McCown.

The 42-year-old Smith believes in establishing the run game, but the Steelers struggled to establish anything late in the season. They lost their last five games, including their Wild Card playoff game last weekend to Baltimore, and didn’t score more than 17 points in any of them.

The Steelers finished the regular season 23rd in total offense and 16th in points scored. It’s still better than the Jets, who were 24th in both categories.

Prior to Pittsburgh, Smith went 21-30 in three seasons as Falcons head coach. They were a top 10 rushing team twice.

Smith spent 10 seasons with Tennessee from 2011-20, his last two as offensive coordinator The Titans were in the top three in rushing yards both seasons with Derrick Henry leading the attack. They reached the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 season.

During his Tennessee tenure, Smith was a defensive assistant/quality control coach, an offensive assistant/quality control coach, offensive line coach, assistant tight ends coach and tight ends coach.