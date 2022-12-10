Jets vs. Bills: What you need to know

VITALS

Line: Bills by 10; O/U: 43.5.

TV/radio: CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo) / WFAN-660/101.9; Sirius 231 or 831.

NOTABLE INJURIES

JETS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Micheal Clemons (illness).

BILLS: OUT: DT Jordan Phillips (shoulder), FB Reggie Gilliam (ankle); QUESTIONABLE: LB Matt Milano (knee), OT Dion Dawkins (ankle).

CLOSING THE GAP

The Jets came into this season looking for their first AFC East victory since 2019. Now they have a chance to win at least three division games for the first time since 2015, which was the last time they were in a playoff race.

They just have to go into Buffalo and beat Josh Allen and the Bills.

The Jets are 2-2 in the AFC East. Their wins were over the Dolphins and Bills. Their losses were to the Patriots, of course. New England has won 14 straight against the Jets. They end the regular season in Miami in what could determine the division winner, seeding or even playoff spots.

Robert Saleh has said it’s important to close the gap in the division. The Jets have. Now, he’s hoping the Jets can develop a real bitter rivalry with Buffalo and make all their games heated, meaningful games.

“We have to step up to their (level),” Saleh said. “I feel like we have the best division in football, by far. Every game, I just feel is an absolute war and has its own flavor. A team like Buffalo, they’re going to be good for a very, very long time. One, because of the coaching, and two, obviously the quarterback. So hopefully it can be a war for a long time.”

NO PLACE LIKE HOME

The Bills are averaging an NFL-high 34.0 points in four games in Buffalo while giving up 15.0 points – second lowest in the league. (This excludes Buffalos’ “home” game played in Detroit due to a snowstorm). The Jets’ 17.7 points allowed on the road are the fifth fewest.



