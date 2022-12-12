Jets Q&A: What was the deal with C.J. Mosley's offsides penalty?

What happened when C.J. Mosley leapt over the offensive line and tackled tight end Dawson Knox?

It was fourth-and-1 and Knox lined up behind center while Josh Allen stood in the back. The Jets had been beaten on a play like that this season. Mosley thought it was going to be a direct snap to Knox. Buffalo was trying to draw the Jets offsides and it worked.

“I tried to make a play, honestly,” Mosley said. “This year for some reason around the league when they don’t do the quarterback sneak, they motion a tight end or motion a receiver and sneak it in. I saw the play. I tried to do my inner Troy Polumalu, it just didn’t work this time.”

Robert Saleh said it was “a good pre-snap design” and the Bills probably weren’t even going to snap it.

Mosley is usually good at reading those plays. He said Knox might have even done a hard count, but he was focused on the alignment. It was costly as Buffalo scored its first touchdown on that drive.

“I’m trying to make a play,” Mosley said. “I can’t stop so I’m like a fish at that point. Sometimes you got to take the L.”

How is Quinnen Williams?

More will be known Monday when he gets re-evaluated, but the Jets hope they dodged a bullet with their dominant defensive lineman. He left the game in the first half after suffering a non-contact injury in his calf. Saleh said it wasn’t Williams’ Achilles and that he may be able play Sunday.

“What I got right now is day-to-day from the trainers,” Saleh said. “They feel that he’s got a chance to make it this week.”

Did Saleh consider going for the touchdown on fourth-and-1 at the 9 instead of a field goal, down 11?

Yes. He said there “was a discussion” but they believed their defense would give the offense the ball back. They did, but the Jets went four-and-out.

“We had a timeout and (46) seconds to go (79 yards) down the field,” Saleh said. “I could replay that in my mind and go for it. At the end of the day we had the ball with a chance to at least tie. I could probably go back and forth on that.”

Williams recorded two sacks, giving him 11. When was the last time a Jet had double-digit sacks?

Muhammed Wilkerson had 12 sacks in 2015.

How good is Garrett Wilson?

The rookie had another impressive game and broke Keyshawn Johnson’s record. Wilson had six grabs for 78 yards, giving him 868 on the season. Johnson held the rookie receiving record with 844 yards in 1996.

“It means a lot,” Wilson said. “It would mean a whole lot more if we won this game. I can’t lie to you, I was expecting to get that. But it’s about winning. It’s about winning. I want to win.”