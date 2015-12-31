Records are nice, but Jets’ Marshall prefers wins

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Brandon Marshall broke the Jets team record for receptions in a single season in the overtime win over the New England Patriots Sunday, and went on to raise his total to 101 catches on the season, making him the first NFL player to have six 100-catch seasons.

But Wednesday at practice, when asked about being close to breaking the Jets record for receiving yards in a season, Marshall insisted that winning games is the only thing he’s shooting for these days.

“To be honest with you, I still don’t know the records, as far as what receiver has those records,’’ Marshall said. (For the record, Don Maynard had 1,434 receiving yards in 1967, and Marshall has 1,376 this year). “But I do know when we won the championship here,” he said about the Jets’ Super Bowl III win in 1969. “That’s what everyone remembers. It’s my first year here, and that’s all that matters. When you get it and you understand it, you understand legacy — it’s all about winning.’’

Marshall said his numbers mattered more to him when he was younger because greater production led to bigger contracts. But at 31, and never having played on a team that made the playoffs, Marshall said winning is all he cares about now.

“I’m at a point in my career where I just want to be the best teammate I can be, and do whatever I can do to get us to our ultimate goal,’’ he said.

The Jets are on the verge of making the playoffs, which is something Marshall has never done. At 10-5, they will secure a spot if they beat the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday. But Marshall, following the lead of low-key coach Todd Bowles, said he is not thinking about that.

“In life and sports, you’ve got to just focus on the here and the now,’’ Marshall said. “And one, you get to enjoy it, right? If you’re thinking down the road, you’re not really enjoying this moment. And I want to enjoy it. These are the memories that you’ll have and that will mean the most. It’s not about the money; it’s not about the fame. It’s about the experiences you’ve accomplished with your teammates. So I want to be mindful of that.’’

Someone asked Marshall if he was surprised the Jets were able to acquire him from Chicago by trading the seemingly low price of a fifth-round pick. No, he said, not after an injury-plagued year that ended with broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

“But it does make you feel some type of way, like, ‘Man, I’m only worth a fifth-round pick?’ ’’ he said with a grin. “So it makes you work even harder to prove your worth.’’