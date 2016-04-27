Jets’ Brandon Marshall to speak to Senate at mental health hearing

Jets receiver and mental health advocate Brandon Marshall is set to speak to the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday during a hearing titled “Mental Health in America: Where Are We Now?”

Sen. Chairman Orrin Hatch (R-Utah), chair of the committee, will convene the hearing, which aims to examine various options on how to address mental health issues in our health care system.

“Across the nation families struggle with mental health illnesses that oftentimes rob them of parents, siblings, children and friends,” Hatch said in a press release. “To combat these serious issues, Congress should explore ways to provide care in the interest of both patients and providers. This hearing will give members the opportunity to learn how the state and federal levels utilize the tools within the American health care system to address mental health issues.”

Marshall is one of four witnesses who are scheduled to testify on Thursday.

“Feeling honored & hopeful to testify tomorrow for the Senate Finance Committee about #MentalHealth issues in America,” the Jets receiver tweeted Wednesday afternoon.