Jets RB Breece Hall greenlighted for Bills game

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Breece Hall is less than 11 months removed from tearing his ACL. He has confidence that his knee is strong and can’t wait to prove it on Monday night.

Hall also is excited to play with his new backfield mate Dalvin Cook. Hall believes they’re going to do damage this season.

“We’re probably going to be the best duo,” Hall said Saturday.

Hall practiced in full on Saturday and was given the green light to play against the Bills. How much he plays is unclear. Robert Saleh said the Jets would be “smart” with Hall.

“We have a plan,” Saleh said. “I’m not going to talk about it here. There’s going to be constant communication because what the plan is could be more, could be less.”

The Jets won’t push Hall too much. They want him to continue to get stronger throughout the season. Getting Cook should help that.

Cook could be used more early on, but Hall has said he’s ahead of schedule. There could be times the Jets roll with Cook or Hall — whoever has the hot hand — or play them both in the backfield together.

Hall said he’s concerned about his touches.

“As long as we’re winning, then we’re both going to be fine,” Hall said. “We’re both some of the top playmakers on this roster. I think there’s going to be enough footballs for both of us.”

Hall was off to a great start to his rookie season before he got hurt in the first half of the Jets’ Week 7 win at Denver. Hall averaged 112 yards on 15.8 touches over his last five games.

He has displayed some of that explosiveness and burst during practice and looks forward to doing so in games.

“I’m the type if you leave anything open, then I’m going to kill you,” Hall said. “So that’s just what it’s going to be.”

Injury report

Right tackle Mekhi Becton practiced in full after missing Friday with an illness. Becton, who was sidelined most of the last two seasons with knee injuries, is set to play his first regular-season game since Week 1 2021 … Left tackle Duane Brown (shoulder) also practiced fully after being limited the previous two days … Nickel back Michael Carter II (elbow) appeared on the injury report but he practiced. Saleh said Carter is fine.