Jets RB Breece Hall practices for first time since tearing his ACL last season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The morning after the Jets acquired a dynamic playmaker, they welcomed another one back to practice.

Breece Hall was taken off the PUP list and practiced for the first time since last year. The second-year running back is returning from a torn ACL in his left knee. The Jets’ plan to ease Hall back gradually.

Hall took part in all individual drills, but not team competition. There is no set time for when that will happen. But Robert Saleh said the Jets signing Dalvin Cook is not an indication that Hall is in jeopardy of missing Week 1. The Jets fully expect Hall to play Sept. 11 against the Bills.

“Dalvin’s presence doesn’t change Breece’s timeline,” Saleh said. “We’re very comfortable where Breece is at, very confident that he’ll be ready for Week 1. He looks awesome. He really does.”

Hall suffered the injury in Week 7 in Denver. There were some tough days and many physical and mental barriers he had to overcome. He described his journey as “bittersweet” and “really frustrating.” Hall worked tirelessly to come back stronger.

“You have your good days, your bad days, the days you don’t feel like doing stuff, the days you want to do everything,” Hall said. “It’s like you’re an emotional train wreck throughout this whole process. It’s been fun. It’s made a lot mentally and physically tougher for sure. Now I feel like if I can get past this, I can get past anything. There’s nothing I can’t handle.”

Hall, a second-round pick, was the Jets’ best offensive player for the first half of last season. He had 681 scrimmage yards and five touchdowns on 99 touches. Hall ended the season as the Jets’ leading rusher (463 yards) despite missing the last 10 games.

He acknowledged that he still thinks about the knee from time to time, especially the first time he does something. Hall said a big step will be going through team reps and a full practice for the first time and seeing how he feels. As of now, he feels he can play Week 1, but he appreciates that the Jets are taking it slowly.

“I think I’ll be ready for it,” Hall said. “At the end of the day, the coaches and myself, we’re going to do the best thing in my interest. I’m not going to put any timeline. I’m going to leave it up to God. If my knee feels good that day, I’ll play.”

Vera-Tucker hobbled

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker missed practice with an ankle injury that he’s been dealing with “for a while,” Saleh said.

The Jets are trying to keep Vera-Tucker off the ankle “and see if we can get his ailment under control.” The Jets already have issues on the line with the tackle positions unsettled, they can’t afford an injury to Vera-Tucker, their best offensive lineman.

Two-minute drill

Rookie center Joe Tippmann worked with the starters for the first time. Saleh said Connor McGovern would go back to first-team center Wednesday and they would alternate … Saleh said player safety is the reason they’re holding just one joint practice with Tampa Bay (Wednesday) instead of two. He believes things get more intense on the second day. He’s trying to avoid fights and injury.