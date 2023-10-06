Quincy Williams motivated by brother Quinnen Williams to reach Pro Bowl

DENVER — Quincy Williams wrote two words on his mirror in a way that he could see them every morning when he wakes up: Pro Bowl.

It serves as both a reminder and inspiration for how the Jets linebacker needs to attack the day.

“It’s a goal in my book,” Williams told Newsday. “I wrote it on my mirror so that every time I wake up, that’s my mindset. I got it in my notebook, like just having a Pro Bowl practice and then having a Pro Bowl game every single week.”

Williams, 27, is certainly making his case early in the season to be recognized for his stellar play. He leads the Jets in total tackles (39), solo tackles (33) and tackles for loss (four), and ranks ninth in the NFL in total tackles and second in solo.

“I would challenge everyone here — and elsewhere — that there’s not a better backer in the NFL right now,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “He is playing at an elite level in my opinion. It’s just so exciting to see for the young man because he’s a guy who just works so hard at it. It’s so important to him.

“As well as he’s playing, it’s not by accident. The kid is working his [expletive] off."

When the former Jaguars' third-round pick in 2019 was claimed off waivers by the Jets in 2021, Williams relied on his speed and made some bone-crushing hits. But he was raw and needed to learn how to play within the system.

Williams had a great mentor in teammate C.J. Mosley, a five-time Pro-Bowl linebacker who led the Jets in tackles the past two seasons. Williams finished second in 2021 and 2022 with 110 and 106 tackles.

Mosley has given Williams pointers on what to do, where he should be and how to anticipate things. Williams said the biggest thing that he’s taken from Mosley is how he prepares, which has allowed him to see the game differently now.

“When I first got here, I was mostly playing off raw talent and just running full speed and making big hits and stuff like that,” Williams said. “I saw this tweet that somebody said I was more like a missile, and now I’m more like an AI guided missile. I know for a fact where I’m going now.

“My mindset is basically like a cheetah. When a cheetah takes off he knows for a fact where he’s going. That’s the biggest thing. I know for a fact where I’m going. I know for a fact where this ball is going instead of just waiting to react and seeing what I’m getting. I’m anticipating stuff more.”

Robert Saleh wanted to draft Williams in 2019 when he was the 49ers defensive coordinator. Ulbrich, then working for the Falcons, wanted Williams in Atlanta.

After Jacksonville cut him, both coaches jumped at the chance to claim him with the Jets. They saw a still-developing, hungry player who could perhaps excel in the right system.

Now, Saleh said, “He’s a good freaking linebacker.”

Williams has improved in every single area, according to Ulbrich. He has been impressed with how Williams returned to the Jets even more driven after signing a new three-year, $18 million contract.

“As we all know, guys can go one of two ways,” Ulbrich said. “He’s gone the way of ‘I’m going to become even better. I’m going to become the best linebacker in this league.’ In all honesty, you’re seeing signs of that. You’re seeing moments of that where you could say he could definitely be in that conversation of the top backers in this league.”

He wants to be “the reason why we win the game,” Ulbrich added.

Williams asked offensive players what his “tells” were because he wanted to disguise things better. Williams did his usual linebacker work but also some defensive back work to help with his coverage skills. His four passes defended are tied with Jordan Whitehead for the team lead.

Williams also draws inspiration from his younger brother, Quinnen Williams.

Quinnen had his breakout season in 2022 and made the Pro Bowl for the first time. Quincy wanted to go out to Las Vegas to share it with Quinnen, but was unable to. The two spoke every day Quinnen was there and vowed they would make one together.

“That’s the dream for real,” Quincy said. “Every single day I was calling him, he was calling me telling me what’s going on in the Pro Bowl. I told him, I promise, I said, ‘Bro, we’re making the Pro Bowl.’ ”

Quincy was flying around the field last Sunday against Kansas City and had 13 tackles, the fifth most in NFL for the week.

He wasn’t satisfied though. He missed some plays and had two arm tackles that he said led to some extra yardage.

It wasn’t good enough for someone who wakes every morning and sees Pro Bowl on his mirror.

“My mindset is when I hit people, I want to make sure they either stop in their tracks or they go backwards,” Williams said. “Just really being hard on myself and always building and then my brother holds me accountable.

“I ain’t got nothing else to do anyway, so it’s more like I just want greatness.”