Jets Q&A: How bad is Alijah Vera-Tucker's injury?

How bad is Alijah Vera-Tucker’s injury?

It’s never a good sign when a player is ruled out pretty quickly.

“It’s a concern for sure,” Robert Saleh said.

Vera-Tucker left the game with a calf injury. That was the same diagnosis that Aaron Rodgers had during the game Week 1 before Saleh revealed afterward it was his Achilles. Saleh was asked if it was Vera-Tucker’s Achilles.

“He’s going to have to get an MRI,” Saleh said.

It was on this field that Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn triceps injury last season. Max Mitchell came in Sunday and finished the game for Vera-Tucker at right tackle.

How happy were the Jets to get the win for Nathaniel Hackett?

They wanted it for him and Saleh gave his offensive coordinator a game ball.

Hackett was fired as the Broncos coach after 15 games last season. New Denver coach Sean Payton called it “one of the worst coaching jobs in the history of the NFL.” This win mattered to the Jets and Hackett.

“He didn’t mention it once,” center Connor McGovern said. “Everybody knew how important it was but he’s a true professional. Obviously the most important thing is the win, but you can put it as a tiny little cherry on top of a huge sundae.”

Did Bryce Hall consider taking a knee instead of scoring?

Yes, but he wasn’t going to give up the opportunity to get in the end zone.

Hall only played because the Jets were down two corners — D.J. Reed and Brandin Echols. Hall was in the right place at the right time, after Quincy Williams sacked and forced Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson to fumble.

Hall scooped it up and ran it in to put the game away with 29 seconds remaining.

“It was like it was meant to be,” Hall said.

“I just saw it, scooped it up. I Probably should have took a knee. Something came over [me]. It was like just, ‘Get in the end zone.’"

What happened before the half when the Jets didn’t get a play off?

Zach Wilson took the blame for the foul-up.

He threw it to C.J. Uzomah, who was tackled at the 8 with about 10 seconds remaining.

The Jets were out of timeouts. They didn’t show much urgency and when Wilson spiked it, time had expired. Wilson knows he should have taken an end zone shot or thrown it out of bounds and gone for the field goal.

“I need to be better in that situation,” Wilson said. “What’s that 5 yards throwing to C.J really doing for us? We’re already in field goal range. Really, it’s take a shot at a the end zone, and I knew that.

“I felt like he was so open. I’ll give him a chance to try and run for it. Really there’s no shot for that.

“They’re rallying and tackling there. I should have just sailed it over his head and kicked the field goal the next play. I need to be better right there.”