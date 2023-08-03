Zach Wilson starts for Jets in Hall of Fame Game, shows he still has some work to do

CANTON, OHIO – Zach Wilson had to shake off everything that happened to him last year, most of it of his own doing, and return to the Jets willing to make changes to become a starting NFL quarterback again.

That may not happen with the Jets, not with Aaron Rodgers in the building. But Wilson will get his opportunities in the preseason and some joint practices to show whether he’s learned from his mistakes and can be the player the Jets believed he would be when they drafted him second overall in 2021.

Wilson’s first chance came in Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game when he started against the Browns. He’s still got work to do.

Playing on his 24th birthday, Wilson completed three of five passes for 65 yards in three series. His highlight was stepping up and completing a 57-yard pass to Malik Taylor on the second possession.

On the first series, the Jets went three-and-out after Wilson spun away from the rush, slipped and falling for a sack on third down. Wilson overthrew a receiver on the third down on the third series.

The last two possessions ended with Greg Zuerlein field goals.

This was Wilson’s first time leading the Jets’ offense since he was booed and removed from a December home loss to the Jaguars and replaced by Chris Streveler.

The Jets have been happy about what they had seen from Wilson coming into this game. He was playing with no starting skill players and mostly backups on the line.

“I want to be careful about my wording here because it’s not a knock on anything that was done in the past,” Robert Saleh said. “For Zach, I feel that he’s very confident right now, like he’s gained confidence and not necessarily in his ability to go out there and play. Just in his decision making and what he’s doing play in and play out.

“You just feel that from him. You can see it in him, just how decisive he is with a football in his hands. It’s not where we think he can get, but he definitely looks confident, he looks comfortable and he’s definitely moving in the right direction.”

Last year was a mess for Wilson. It started with such high hopes, but then he injured his knee in the preseason opener.

After his return, the Jets won five of the first six games Wilson started. He wasn’t sharp, though. Wilson threw four touchdowns and five interceptions in those games.

Wilson played poorly in his next game against New England, refused to say he let the defense down and lost his starting job to Mike White. When White suffered fractured ribs against Buffalo, Saleh went back to Wilson for two starts and he was benched a second time.

In June, Wilson admitted that last season was humbling and he needed a “reset” after things “had been snowballing for two years.”

Getting Rodgers was the best thing for the Jets’ franchise. An important byproduct of it is it could also be the best thing for Wilson’s growth and development. He looked up to Rodgers when he was younger and now gets to learn from him. Wilson is all ears.

“He’s really good at letting me bother him after plays,” Wilson said in June. “Like, ‘What did you think there? Did I miss something here?’ He’s very responsive and open to help with all that stuff so I appreciate that.

It’s not just Rodgers, though. The Jets have different voices in the offensive and quarterback rooms that are delivering the message differently to Wilson than in the past.

The more experienced Nathaniel Hackett replaced Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator. LaFleur was a first-time coordinator. The Jets brought in former Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing to be their passing game coordinator, joining returning quarterbacks coach Rob Calabrese.

Saleh wanted to create what he had when he first arrived with the seasoned Greg Knapp as passing game specialist. Knapp was killed that summer in a biking accident.

Hackett said Wilson is doing a good job of “siphoning down” all the information that they’re giving him and he’s showing progress. Wilson made a check down in practice Tuesday that Hackett isn’t sure he would have made last year.

“The different fundamentals, the different things that we teach, it’s been a lot for him,” Hackett said. “But I think that he has really dove straight in. … It’s been fun working with him.”