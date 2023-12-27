Jets vs. Browns Thursday Night Football pick

NEW YORK JETS (6-9) AT CLEVELAND BROWNS (10-5)

TV: Prime Video, Ch. 5, 8:15 p.m.

Radio: ESPN (98.7)

Cleveland by 7.5; O/U: 34.5

The last time Joe Flacco, the Browns and the Jets were involved in a game at Cleveland, it resulted in one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history. As the teams meet again in this season's Thursday Night finale, another remarkable comeback is all anyone can talk about.

Flacco, the 38-year-old quarterback who won a Super Bowl with the Ravens, was signed to the Browns' practice squad a month ago and now has Cleveland on the verge of making the playoffs. Cleveland's fourth starting quarterback of the season is 3-1, winning the last three, and a win over the Jets will clinch a playoff spot for the Browns. Even without being in the NFL for two-plus months of the season, there's a strong case to be made that Flacco should win Comeback Player of the Year.

Back to last year's comeback: Flacco threw two touchdown passes in 60 seconds, the last a 15-yarder to Garrett Wilson with 22 seconds left to cap a stunning 31-30 win in Week 2. According to ESPN Stats, teams had won 2,229 consecutive games when up by at least 13 points in the final two minutes (naturally, the last team to lose that kind of lead was the Browns in 2001).

The Jets were able to enjoy their Christmas with a 30-28 win over the Commanders on a last-second field goal after they squandered a 27-7 halftime lead on Sunday. On a short week, out of playoff contention and also on their fourth starting quarterback of the season, you have to question the Jets' motivation level. Do you trust Trevor Siemian against Myles Garrett and the Browns' No. 1-ranked defense in a hostile environment against a team fighting for a playoff spot? Yeah, me neither.

The Browns should control this game from start to finish, and it would take another big comeback to picture the Jets having a chance to win, let alone cover. Unfortunately for them, Mr. Comeback is on the other sideline now.

The pick: Cleveland