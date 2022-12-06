Jets focused on Bills, not where they stack up in AFC

There are no more measuring stick games for the Jets. They believe they’ve already proven themselves, heading into Sunday’s big showdown with the Buffalo Bills.

“People understand the kind of talent we have, the kind of ability we have already,” veteran left tackle Duane Brown said. “I feel like we have people’s respect. I think people understand that we’re legit and we’re a team to be reckoned with.”

The Jets (7-5) have arrived much sooner than most anticipated they would. Robert Saleh’s young team expects to win every game they play now. Sunday’s matchup in Buffalo against the Bills, the AFC’s current No. 1 seed, is just the next one on the schedule for the Jets.

Brown called it “a huge game.” They’re all big at this point for the Jets.

They have only five remaining and are chasing the franchise’s first playoff berth in 12 seasons. The Jets remained the seventh seed despite their 27-22 loss in Minnesota on Sunday. Five teams beneath the Jets are within two games of the seventh spot.

The Jets beat the Bills in Week 9. It was a statement victory and easily the Jets’ best win of the season.

Their defense dominated, holding Buffalo to a season-low 17 points and just three over the final 36:29. It’s the only game this season that Josh Allen didn’t throw a touchdown pass.

If the Jets win in Buffalo, it will help their chances of ending the NFL’s longest active playoff drought. That’s where their focus is, not seeing how they stack up or whether the rest of the league takes notice.

“We know what kind of team we have,” left guard Laken Tomlinson said. “The guys in this building we believe in each other. To be quite honest, we don't really care what anybody else thinks of us. We're going to play our style of ball and we're going to show the world what kind of team we are.”

It’s been a remarkable season for the Jets.

It started with Joe Flacco filling in for an injured Zach Wilson and leading the Jets to their most improbable win of the year, Week 2 in Cleveland when the Jets scored two touchdowns in the final 1:22.

Wilson started seven games and helped the Jets win at Pittsburgh, Green Bay and Denver and beat the Bills. He was benched in favor of Mike White two games ago. It’s White’s job to lose now.

White has thrown for 684 yards in his two starts. He led the Jets to an easy win over Chicago and nearly brought them back in Minnesota. The Jets red-zone struggles – they were 1-for-6 – cost them a chance to move up to the sixth spot in the AFC.

This will be just White’s sixth NFL start. His last one last season came against the Bills when White threw four interceptions. He acknowledged he tried to play “hero ball” with the Jets down 24-3 in the third. White threw three interceptions on the next three series. He never saw the field again until two games ago.

Saleh said White has grown from that game and feels he’s “capable for sure” of leading this team. It’s going to take more than a strong game from White for the Jets to sweep the Bills.

“Buffalo is super talented,” Saleh said. “They got Superman at quarterback. They got hell of a defense. They do as good a job as anybody with situational football and all that stuff. They’re clearly a Super Bowl contender and they’re coming off 10 days of rest - at home.

“So this is an ultimate challenge for us to go out there and just stay focused and take it one play at a time. We have beat them in the past; it is what it is. But it’s going to be a big-time battle for us for sure.”

NOTES & QUOTES: Defensive lineman Solomon Thomas is the Jets’ nominee for The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.