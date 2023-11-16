Jets safety Jordan Whitehead 'having All-Pro season'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- Jordan Whitehead has picked off Bills quarterback Josh Allen four times in the past two years. Whitehead said he’s “itching for another one” from Allen.

The Jets’ safety was having fun at the end of his session with reporters on Thursday. Jets cornerback D.J. Reed held up his phone as if he was interviewing Whitehead and asked his teammate if he expects Allen to throw at him on Sunday.

“I think he will,” Whitehead said. “I would as if I was him, (like) ‘I got to get him back.’ So in my head I’m ready for it. I’m hoping and praying that he does try. I want to get five.”

Whitehead is tied for third in the NFL with four interceptions. He had three on Allen in the Jets’ overtime victory in Week 1. Whitehead’s fourth pick was last week against the Raiders.

Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich praised Whitehead on Thursday, saying he “should absolutely be in consideration” for the Pro Bowl and All-Pro Team.

“He runs us back there,” Ulbrich said. “He’s a great communicator. He elevates everybody around him.”

The Jets rank third overall in passing defense. They’ve allowed just 224 passing yards in the last three games combined. Ulbrich said all of the Jets’ defensive backs would agree that Whitehead “is the key to making that thing go.”

Reed agreed.

“He’s having a fantastic season, a Pro Bowl, All-Pro season,” Reed said. “He’s playing at a very high level.”

Carter comments on release

Michael Carter said he was not surprised that the Jets released him on Tuesday. Carter, who was claimed by the Cardinals, told Arizona reporters, “There is a lot that went on behind the scenes that led me to not be surprised." Carter declined to comment when he was asked whether he requested the Jets release him.

RB depth running low

The Jets left themselves somewhat vulnerable in the running back room by cutting Carter. They lost some depth in case of injury. They have three backs on the roster – Breece Hall, Dalvin Cook and rookie Izzy Abanikanda – and rookie Xazavian Valladay on the practice squad.

Robert Saleh said “there’s a balance there” in terms of having depth, but he said the Jets wanted to give Carter a chance to play elsewhere.

“Selfishly, you want to hold them on the roster just in case,” Saleh said. “But at the same time, they’re humans too. They want to prove that they’re capable of doing things in the League and sometimes it’s the right decision to make.”

‘Elite’ Becton

Left tackle Mekhi Becton is looking forward to trying to keep Buffalo’s Von Miller from making an impact. Becton was asked why he does well against elite edge rushers. He said, “I'm elite as well, so that's what I do."

Two-minute drill

Garrett Wilson (elbow) and Will McDonald (ankle) were limited in practice for the second straight day … Billy Turner (finger), Chazz Surratt (ankle) and San Eguavoen (hip) did not practice.