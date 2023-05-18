Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson agrees to restructured contract, report says

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson reportedly agreed to a restructured contract that will free up more than $12 million in cap space.

Lawson was due to make $15 million this season, but it was not guaranteed. It was expected that he would rework his deal. According to ESPN, Lawson’s 2023 salary has a $9 million base, with $8 million guaranteed. He can make $3 million more in incentives.

This gives the Jets an additional $12.7 million to use when they restructure Aaron Rodgers’ contract. Rodgers currently counts for $1.2 million on this year’s cap.

The Jets signed Lawson to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2021. He missed all of that season after rupturing his Achilles during a joint practice with the Packers.

Lawson returned last season from the major injury and appeared in all 17 games. He had seven sacks and 24 quarterback hits while playing 58% of the defensive snaps. At full strength, Lawson could be more impactful for the Jets this season.