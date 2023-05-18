SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson agrees to restructured contract, report says

Carl Lawson of the Jets reacts against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 6, 2022.

Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson reportedly agreed to a restructured contract that will free up more than $12 million in cap space.

Lawson was due to make $15 million this season, but it was not guaranteed. It was expected that he would rework his deal. According to ESPN, Lawson’s 2023 salary has a $9 million base, with $8 million guaranteed. He can make $3 million more in incentives.

This gives the Jets an additional $12.7 million to use when they restructure Aaron Rodgers’ contract. Rodgers currently counts for $1.2 million on this year’s cap.

The Jets signed Lawson to a three-year, $45 million contract in 2021. He missed all of that season after rupturing his Achilles during a joint practice with the Packers.

Lawson returned last season from the major injury and appeared in all 17 games. He had seven sacks and 24 quarterback hits while playing 58% of the defensive snaps. At full strength, Lawson could be more impactful for the Jets this season.

