Jets' offense looking for a boost heading into MNF game vs. Chargers

The Jets had a really good off-day on Sunday.

The Dolphins and Bills both lost. Buffalo’s defeat moved the Jets into second place in the AFC East and in position to inch closer to the division lead. That’s saying something considering the way their season started.

The Jets would be one-half game out of first place if they defeated the Chargers Monday night. Few could have predicted that after the Jets lost Aaron Rodgers just four offensive snaps into the season and the offense totaled 386 yards in back-to-back losses to the Cowboys and Patriots in Weeks 2 and 3 to drop them to 1-2. Eight teams surpassed that amount in Sunday’s games alone.

That’s the issue for the Jets. They have a strong defense that will keep them in games, one that fueled the three-game winning streak the Jets took into Monday. It’s not sustainable, though.

If the realistic goal is to win the division or at least be a playoff team, eventually the Jets are going to have to score points and do it consistently. They’ve scored just eight offensive touchdowns.

“I think it’s imperative that we improve as an offense every single week, every single day,” receiver Allen Lazard said. “There’s definitely going to be a game or two by the time the season ends that as an offense we’re going to need to be relied on a lot more to extend a drive, to get a field goal out of it or, more importantly just get a touchdown to keep us in the game or extend a lead.

“We know if we can get a lead, especially going into halftime, it’ll put us in a way better position for the rest of the season.”

The Jets haven’t led much. The first time their defense took the field with a lead was Week 5 in Denver.

During this three-game winning streak, the Jets have scored one offensive touchdown in each game — all by running back Breece Hall. They never led at halftime. In the last two games, the Jets trailed with under two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

“I would say resiliency,” Zach Wilson said of what has been the reason for this little run of success. “Guys are fighting regardless of who’s in there. We’ve got some injuries, guys moving around, but just fighting all the way until the end.”

Resiliency is a good trait, but the Jets, as an offense, are going to have to come through at some point. This game would be a test with several more to come before December hits.

The Chargers entered the game in the top 10 in many offensive categories. The Jets were near the bottom of most of them. They’re in Las Vegas on Sunday and then face the Bills and Dolphins.

Robert Saleh said he believes the Jets are “close” to clicking and when they do, “it’s going to look pretty cool.” Offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett hates hearing that they’re “close.” It means they’re not there.

Wilson is playing with more confidence than last season and his decision-making has improved. He still has just five touchdown passes — the same amount Texans rookie C.J. Stroud threw on Sunday.

The Jets’ biggest struggles have been their third-down efficiency — they rank last, converting 22.99% — and scoring touchdowns in the red zone. The Jets were 1-for-11 in their last three games.

They’ve proven they’re effective in the four-minute offense and two-minute drill. Wilson made two big-time throws in last week's overtime win against the Giants after the Jets got the ball back with 24 seconds left needing a field goal to tie it.

“We definitely tried to figure out why we were so good in those type of circumstances and on the contrary why we aren’t in those other 59 minutes,” receiver Garrett Wilson said. “Trying to make the rest of the game feel a little bit more urgent to unlock some of the things we’ve been doing later in the game and make it so we don’t have to have a heroic drive every game.

“We’ve taken note of that before even this past week and now it’s trying to bottle it up and make it transfer to the whole game.”

Playing with tempo may be the answer for the Jets and Zach Wilson and opening up the offense more. He’s been better in those situations, better on the move and looks more comfortable doing it.

“There’s never a play that Coach installs deep routes and says, ‘Hey, I want you to throw a 2-yard check down,” Wilson said. “So, it’s whether it’s there or not. Do I enjoy when you need it and I’m able to get out of the pocket and maybe go try to make something happen? Yeah, for sure, but it’s one of those situations that things don’t always go your way, because it’s so frantic and it’s very, very rare that something can happen on time.”