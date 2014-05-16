SportsFootballJets

Jets claim ex-Rams RB Daryl Richardson

St. Louis Rams running back Daryl Richardson runs past Atlanta...

St. Louis Rams running back Daryl Richardson runs past Atlanta Falcons defensive end Kroy Biermann during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2013, in Atlanta. Credit: AP / David Goldman

By Kimberley Martin

The Jets claimed former Rams running back Daryl Richardson off waivers Friday afternoon.

Richardson, a cousin of Jets wideout Clyde Gates, rushed for 4.8 yards per carry in 2012 and 3.1 yards last season. 

He was released Thursday by St. Louis, who, coincidentally, drafted former Auburn running back Tre Mason. He thanked the organization in the following tweet:

Richardson will join a crowded Jets backfield that features Chris Johnson, Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell.

It appeared running back Alex Green was the odd man out following the arrival of Richardson. Green, who was claimed off waivers by the Jets last season, tweeted this message Friday evening: 

But on Saturday, the Jets confirmed Green still is on the roster and he will compete for playing time this offseason.

