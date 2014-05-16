Jets claim ex-Rams RB Daryl Richardson

**Updated**

The Jets claimed former Rams running back Daryl Richardson off waivers Friday afternoon.

Richardson, a cousin of Jets wideout Clyde Gates, rushed for 4.8 yards per carry in 2012 and 3.1 yards last season.

He was released Thursday by St. Louis, who, coincidentally, drafted former Auburn running back Tre Mason. He thanked the organization in the following tweet:

Thankful to the @STLouisRams for the opportunities they have given me & to the fans for all of your support. God bless guys! — Daryl Richardson (@DRICH_26) May 15, 2014

Richardson will join a crowded Jets backfield that features Chris Johnson, Chris Ivory and Bilal Powell.

It appeared running back Alex Green was the odd man out following the arrival of Richardson. Green, who was claimed off waivers by the Jets last season, tweeted this message Friday evening:

Time to officially move on, life goes on regardless. #blessed — Alex Green (@AGreen_20) May 16, 2014

But on Saturday, the Jets confirmed Green still is on the roster and he will compete for playing time this offseason.