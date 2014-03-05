Jets claim former Chargers CB Johnny Patrick off waivers

The Jets announced Wednesday that they have acquired cornerback Johnny Patrick off of waivers from the Chargers.

Patrick, 25, was waived Tuesday.

A former third-round pick of the Saints in 2011, Patrick played in 13 games (four starts) and posted a career-high 34 tackles during his first season with the Chargers in 2013. He also recorded the first interception of his NFL career against Dolphins' quarterback Ryan Tannehill last November. He ended last season on injured reserve with an ankle injury and has a history of concussions.

Patrick has 68 tackles, 1.5 sacks and four passes defensed in 37 games over his three years in the league, according to NFL.com.

The Jets currently have Antonio Cromartie and Dee Milliner as their starting cornerbacks. But the team is expected to release Cromartie, a three-time Pro Bowler, before he's due to earn his $5 million bonus. Patrick, however, will likely compete for a backup job.