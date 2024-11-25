The Jets are going outside the organization to help fill some openings.

Owner Woody Johnson is hiring The 33rd Team to assist the Jets in their searches for a new general manager and head coach. Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman will help identify candidates and set up interviews. The 33rd Team is a media, analytics and consulting group founded by Tannenbaum.

The Jets already have undergone an overhaul of their football department. Johnson fired head coach Robert Saleh after the Jets’ Week 5 loss to Minnesota in London. Last week, general manager Joe Douglas was dismissed with the Jets in their bye week with a disappointing 3-8 record.

Johnson chose this time to fire Douglas so the Jets could begin the search for those two openings. Johnson will have the final decision on who ultimately gets hired.

The Jets need strong leadership and decision makers in both spots. They are heading toward their 14th consecutive season missing the playoffs.

Tannenbaum founded The 33rd Team, which describes itself as a “football think tank.” He knows the Jets very well, having been with the organization from 1997 to 2012 in different capacities.

Hired by Bill Parcells, Tannenbaum was the Jets’ general manager and senior vice president of football operations from 2006 to 2012. He built the last Jets team to reach the postseason.

Tannenbaum hired Eric Mangini and Rex Ryan as coaches when he was running the Jets. Ryan has been openly campaigning to return to the Jets. Tannenbaum also served as the Dolphins' executive vice president of football operations from 2015 to 2018. They made the playoffs once in that time, with ex-Jets coach Adam Gase as coach.

Spielman has over 30 years of NFL experience as a player and executive. He was with the Vikings from 2006 to 2021, first as vice president of player personnel and the last 10 years as general manager. Minnesota made the playoffs four times when Spielman was GM.

Last year, Spielman was part of a committee that helped the Washington Commanders’ searches for a general manager and coach. The Commanders hired Adam Peters and Dan Quinn, respectively. They are 7-5 and in contention for a playoff spot with rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels.

Potential candidates for the Jets’ general manager vacancy include Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew, Kansas City assistant general manager Mike Borganzi, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, NFL chief football administration officer Dawn Aponte, Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson, Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine and Tampa Bay assistant general manager Mike Greenberg, a Bellmore native.

Former Titans coach Mike Vrabel is among the possible candidates to coach the Jets. Others are Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, Lions defensive coordinator and ex-Jet Aaron Glenn, Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores and Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury

Teams can’t interview anyone currently employed by an NFL team until the season ends.