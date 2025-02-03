Jets reportedly adding Scott Turner as passing game coordinator, Charles London as QBs coach

The Jets’ offensive coaching staff is starting to take shape.

They are hiring former Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner as their passing game coordinator and Seattle quarterbacks coach Charles London as their quarterbacks coach, the NFL Network reported.

Turner is an important addition to Aaron Glenn’s staff. New Jets offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand is a first-time play-caller, having served as the Lions’ passing game coordinator the previous two seasons. Turner will be a valuable resource because he has called plays for multiple teams.

The son of former longtime NFL offensive coordinator Norv Turner, Scott Turner spent three years as Washington’s offensive coordinator from 2020 to 2022. He was with the Raiders the past two years as passing game coordinator and finished up last season as Las Vegas’ interim offensive coordinator after Luke Getsy was fired in November.

Turner also was the Carolina Panthers’ interim offensive coordinator for the final four games in 2019. He got his start in the NFL as a Panthers offensive quality control coach in 2011. He also was a quarterbacks coach for the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Panthers.

London is an experienced quarterbacks coach. The Jets will be his fourth team in five years. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Falcons (2021-22), Titans (2023) and Seahawks (2024). London previously was the running backs coach for the Bears and Texans.

The Jets already hired former Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden to be their offensive line coach. They haven’t picked a running backs coach or tight ends coach yet.

One member of last year’s staff is expected to be back, as receivers coach Shawn Jefferson reportedly will return.