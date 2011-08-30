Jets' Conner hobbled by ankle injury

Something's bugging the Terminator.

Jets fullback John Conner, who got his nickname from Rex Ryan because of his vicious blocking, suffered a left ankle injury in the Jets' 17-3 win over the Giants on Monday night. Conner was wearing a walking boot Tuesday and Ryan said he would be out if the Jets had to play a game this week.

His status for the Jets' Sept. 11 season opener against the Cowboys is uncertain. "John, we'll see how he is," Ryan said. "I'm hopeful he'll be ready. He's an awful tough kid and I would assume he would be ready."

Conner had his ankle heavily taped after the game, and was seen walking with a slight limp through the locker room. "It's just a left ankle sprain or something like that," he said. "I'm not a doctor, but I don't think it's going to be that big a deal."

Wilkerson: No regrets

Muhammad Wilkerson said he wasn't the instigator in Monday night's fight with Brandon Jacobs, but he doesn't regret going after the Giants' running back.

Wilkerson and Jacobs were ejected in the second quarter after each threw punches, and the rookie defensive end said it was Jacobs who started it. "I was just pass rushing and he came up to pass protect, and I ran into him the first time," Wilkerson said. "The ball was thrown and he approached me, and threw a blow at me and I retaliated."

Wilkerson wasn't apologetic. "Was it a smart move? No. Do I regret it? No," he said. "That's just football and I'm not going to let somebody just try and take advantage of me. It's over with now. It's past me."

Extra points

The Jets waived P Chris Bryan, PK Nick Novak and WR Courtney Smith . . . WR Logan Payne is scheduled to have left wrist surgery . . . Darrelle Revis (right hip), Derrick Mason (left knee), Sione Pouha (left knee), Mark Brunell (calf), and Jeff Cumberland (hamstring) will be monitored throughout the week.