Rex: Jets' defense will be NFL's best

Rex Ryan's defense hasn't been at the forefront in the preseason, not with most of the spotlight focused on the Jets' new-look offense. But make no mistake: The mastermind of their defensive scheme has no qualms about professing where he expects the Jets to rank.

"Will we end up being the best defense in football? I think so," Ryan said Tuesday. "Believe me, the least concern I have is about our defense. I think our defense is going to be outstanding."

The starting defense has surrendered just 13 points in 16 drives, and overall, the Jets have six interceptions. Ryan almost took a page out of the Dennis Green playbook when talking about his defense, basically paraphrasing the first part of Green's infamous rant that is now a beer commercial.

"We are where we thought we would be," Ryan said. "I feel good about where we were at . . . We gave up the one touchdown to Cincinnati. I'm still trying to figure that one out. I think we've given up three more points with that first group. I feel good about where the defense is, the fact we are creating turnovers.

"We are getting pressure; we aren't necessarily getting sacks, but we are getting some heat on the quarterback."

Ryan points to their retooled defensive line, refurbished with rookies Muhammad Wilkerson and Kenrick Ellis. The Jets also have some much-needed depth along that line with Ropati Pitoitua returning from a torn Achilles and high-motor reserve Martin Tevaseu expected to play quality minutes.

Bart Scott cautions there's a ways to go, especially in the aftermath of yielding 171 yards in the air -- 224 overall -- to the Giants in the first half.

"We're still a work in progress," the linebacker said. "There's a lot of things we have to clean up, getting off the field [on third down]. We gave up some passing yards, myself missing a check-down tackle."

The Jets believe a little continuity will also go a long way. Aside from the few changes up front, their third-ranked defense from a season ago remains largely intact. So the communication should be vastly improved in the secondary.

"It makes it so much better, just knowing each other's strengths," safety Jim Leonhard said. "A lot of times, we don't necessarily have to talk, we know who's going to have a certain responsibility on a play just based on the coverage and based on how or what our strengths are. We have a lot of flexibility and you can't do that with new guys all the time.

"I feel like we can really open it up and let guys do a lot of different things."

That's what has Leonhard daydreaming about the possibilities.

"It really is intriguing," he said. "We've always known we've had a lot of talent and for the first time in a couple years now, we'll have Calvin Pace stating from Day 1. That makes you feel a lot better. Having Darrelle [Revis] at 100 percent and being here the whole camp, and getting [Antonio] Cromartie back . . . I think everyone is confident from the top down that we have everything in place to make a strong run again."

They'll find out for real come Sept. 11, when they host the Cowboys in the season opener.

"Obviously, that first week, we are gong to have a huge test," Ryan said. "But I wouldn't trade this defense for anybody's in the league."