Jets Q&A: Sauce Gardner displeased after dropping interception

Why didn’t Sauce Gardner get the pick-6?

Gardner was kicking himself for not intercepting Dak Prescott’s pass intended for CeeDee Lamb and taking it to the house. It could have been and likely would have been a game-changing play. The Jets were down 10-7 at the time.

“I was just thinking too much about scoring and staying in bounds and not looking the ball in to catch it,” Gardner said.

It ended up being a huge momentum swing because the Cowboys scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion on that second-quarter series to make it 18-7.

“That would have changed the entire outcome of the game,” Robert Saleh said. “They made the plays. We didn’t. There were a lot of opportunities in that first half to kind of change the outlook and just kind of rattle their cage a little bit.”

What happened to the Jets’ run game?

It was non-existent. They finished with 64 yards and Zach Wilson led them with 36. The Jets went away from the run game in the second half because of the score.

Breece Hall only had four carries for 9 yards. He was stuffed for a 4-yard loss on the Jets’ first offensive snap, which set the tone for the day for the run game.

“I only had four touches. That’s why we struggled,” Hall said. “It is what it is. We just got down early and kind of just abandoned the run. I feel like with any team that type of stuff happens. That’s just how it is. You feel like you got to get back in the game and everything just slips away.”

How much did Mecole Hardman play?

He didn’t play a single offensive snap in Week 1 and didn’t get in on Sunday until late in the game. Hardman caught one pass for 6 yards. Saleh was asked why not run some jet sweeps with the speedy Hardman.

“Something to look at,” Saleh said. “We never got a chance to get anything going and to dig into the play-callers’ bag.”

What injuries did the Jets suffer?

Receiver Garrett Wilson had the wind knocked out of him at the end of the game. Linebacker Quincy Williams is being evaluated for a knee injury. Safety Tony Adams left the game with a hamstring injury and never returned. Cornerback Michael Carter II could have returned, but the Jets held him out with an elbow issue.

Why was first-round pick Will McDonald inactive?

That was a surprise. The defensive end was a healthy scratch. Saleh said he wanted bigger, stronger players up front to go against the Dallas’ offensive line. McDonald is lean. He only played 13 snaps in his NFL debut last week and that was with Carl Lawson inactive. Lawson returned Sunday, McDonald was de-activated.

“Can’t dress them all,” Saleh said. “Had an opportunity to get Carl in there. Felt like they were going to run the ball a little bit today. Their offensive line, I just wanted to get a little bit meatier.”

How did the Jets new kicker do?

Austin Seibert, who was signed Saturday, made his only field goal attempt and extra point. Seibert was an emergency replacement for kicker Greg Zuerlein. He suffered a groin injury in practice.