Jets vs. Cowboys Week 2 preview: Time, TV info, betting lines, injuries and everything else you need for gameday

JETS (1-0) at COWBOYS (1-0), AT&T Stadium, 4:25 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Cowboys by 8 1/2, O/U 38 1/2

TV: CBS (Jim Nantz Tony Romo)

Radio: ESPN-98.7 FM (Bob Wischusen, Marty Lyons); Sirius XM 109 or 383

All-time series: Cowboys lead 7-5 (Jets have won last 3)

KEY INJURIES

Jets: OUT: K Greg Zuerlein (groin). QUESTIONABLE: RT Mekhi Becton (knee/illness), RB Breece Hall (knee), LT Duane Brown (shoulder).

Cowboys: DOUBTFUL: G/T Tyler Smith (hamstring), S Donovan Wilson (calf); QUESTIONABLE: G Zack Martin (groin), WR Brandin Cooks (knee).

MORE BREECE

Breece Hall should play more this week. He played 17 snaps last week in his first game returning from a torn ACL and was impressive and explosive against Buffalo. Hall racked up 147 scrimmage yards on 11 touches, including an 83-yard run. Hall was on a pitch count, but Robert Saleh said it would increase.

“You just try to give him a little more every single week,” Saleh said. “But we’re still in the pitch count world . . . It’s our job to protect players sometimes because they’re so competitive. We’ll continue to push the envelope.”

BACKING UP, ZACH

Tim Boyle, who has played for the Packers, Lions and Bears, will be the Jets QB2. He’s 66-for-106 with three TD passes and eight interceptions in 17 career games.

WR Randall Cobb is the emergency quarterback. He’s 1-for-4 for 10 yards in his career.

QUOTABLE

“He’s a freak. He’s a freak. You don’t get too many guys that’s a linebacker, that’s built like a D-End that can rush the passer and run around like a true linebacker. He’s an animal. He’s a dog.”

- Dalvin Cook on Cowboys All-Pro LB Micah Parsons

RUCKERT RISING

Second-year TE Jeremy Ruckert may have earned more snaps after a strong performance in the run game. The Lindenhurst native delivered a big block on Hall’s 83-yard run. He could play more if the Jets run more with Wilson at QB now.

NUMBER, PLEASE

106.3: Wilson’s fourth-quarter passer rating since the start of last season. It’s the third-highest behind Dallas’ Dak Prescott (107) and Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow (112.5). Wilson was 3-for-3 for 41 yards and a TD in the fourth quarter Monday.