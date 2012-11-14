The Mayhem Era has come to an end.

The Jets cut linebacker Aaron Maybin Tuesday, a day when he was scheduled to appear at a team charity event in the Bronx. He spent more time grabbing headlines than quarterbacks, registering one tackle and no sacks.

Maybin, drafted 11th overall in 2009, had no sacks in 26 games with Buffalo. After he was cut last season, the Jets took a chance and made him their third-down pass-rushing specialist. He had a team-high six sacks in 13 games in 2011 but was a nonfactor since. He was a healthy scratch Sunday.

But Maybin's lack of on-field contribution didn't stop him from speaking out. He drew the ire of Dolphins center Mike Pouncey after saying the Jets wanted to "knock out" Reggie Bush "legally" in their Week 8 rematch. Pouncey fired back, calling Maybin "a joke" and "one of the biggest busts in NFL history."

Teammates Yeremiah Bell and Bart Scott, who attended the charity event, said they were unaware of Maybin's release.

"He's a very quality football player," Scott said. "Not only that, he's a quality citizen and a quality friend and a quality teammate. Good people like that always land on their feet.''

Bradshaw sacks Tebow

Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw ripped the Tim Tebow trade.

"The Jets' people brought this problem on themselves," he said on WFAN, adding that the Jets' season "is shot" because the team "created this monster. They were never satisfied, for whatever reason. They had to have Tim Tebow. Huge mistake.

"Look at the chaos it's created; people wanting this guy to play. I don't know him, but he just can't play."

Former Jets quarterback Vinny Testaverde thinks Tebow should play -- but at running back. "Instead of giving him just 10, 12 reps, give him a full load and wear down the defense," Testaverde told ESPN.

Jet streams

The Jets signed former Bears running back Kahlil Bell. He has averaged 4.5 yards a carry in a three-year career but played only two games last season before being waived. Backup RBs Bilal Powell (concussion) and Joe McKnight (ankle) are hurt . . . The Jets put CB Isaiah Trufant (knee) on injured reserve.

With Dan Duggan