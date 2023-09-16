Jets defense's mindset hasn't changed after Aaron Rodgers injury

So much changed for the Jets when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles tendon, but the defense’s mentality is the same.

“We tell ourselves when Aaron was the quarterback that defense wins championships, like we’re going to be the reason this team wins a championship,” linebacker C.J. Mosley said. “If anything that just tells us we got to be on our Ps and Qs even more. We really haven’t changed our mindset on the defensive side.”

It’s a big dropoff offensively going from Rodgers to Zach Wilson. The defense carried the Jets last season when Wilson was the quarterback. Wilson struggled and was benched — twice.

For the Jets, it’s Zach to the future.

The Jets came into the season believing they could be the NFL’s No. 1-ranked defense, up from fourth last year. That goal remains, and they’ve said there’s no talk about needing to do more because Wilson is leading the offense now.

“Absolutely not. The expectations stay the same,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “We will conduct our business the same way.”

The Jets will need a big defensive performance Sunday against the Cowboys, who scored 40 points in Week 1 and shut out the Giants. Defense and special teams accounted for two touchdowns, but Dallas is an explosive team.

Running back Tony Pollard rushed for 1,007 yards last season. He’s now the lead back after Dallas released Ezekiel Elliott. Pollard rushed for two touchdowns last week.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb had 107 catches for 1,359 receiving yards last season. Jets corners D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner look forward to the challenge of slowing Lamb. He put up those numbers last season with quarterback Dak Prescott missing five games. Prescott is healthy now.

“We have to make sure that we can decipher the run game from the pass game from the boot and play-action,” Mosley said. “They like to get the ball going downhill, sideline to sideline and after that throw big plays in the back end.

“If our defensive line and linebackers do a great job in the run game, control the low-middle of the field and let our DBs do exactly what they did this past Monday we’ll be in the game.”

The Jets beat the Bills on Monday night on Xavier Gipson’s 65-yard punt return touchdown in overtime, but it was a defensive-driven victory. The Jets intercepted Josh Allen three times and forced a fourth turnover. They held Buffalo to a field goal after halftime.

It’s unrealistic to expect that every game, but shutting down teams may be required unless Wilson and this offense takes off.

“Our standard is always the same on defense,” Reed said. “We go out there and we want to dominate every drive we get, every opportunity. But I’d be lying to you in saying it doesn’t change anything.

“We had a Hall of Fame quarterback at quarterback at the start of the season. Aaron Rodgers is one of a kind. Is Zach going to do a great job replacing him? Absolutely. We have all the confidence in Zach.”

The Cowboys sacked Daniel Jones seven times last week and intercepted him twice. Dallas was No. 3 in sacks last season. Linebacker Micah Parsons is a game-wrecker. He has 27 1/2 sacks since entering the league in 2021.

The Cowboys likely will load the box to try and keep Breece Hall and Dalvin Cook from having big games and force Wilson to beat them with his arm.

The Jets could try and get the short passing game going by having Wilson roll out and throw to the tight ends to avoid sacks, get rid of the ball quickly and start to loosen up the defense. If the Wilson-led offense stalls, it will put more pressure on the defense to keep the Jets in games.

“No matter who’s at quarterback,” Mosley said, “no matter what the offense is doing, we try to pride ourselves on making plays and creating points for our team. As a defense, especially, our mindset doesn’t change at all.”

Jets' moves. The Jets signed quarterback Tim Boyle to the active roster from the practice squad. He’s Wilson’s backup. They released wide receiver Irv Charles. They also signed kicker Austin Seibert to the practice squad and he was elevated to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys. Seibert will handle the kicking duties for Greg Zuerlein, who was downgraded to out because of a groin injury. Seibert has kicked for the Browns, Bengals and Lions. He’s made 44 of 55 field goal attempts in his career.