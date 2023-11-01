Dalvin Cook concludes Jets want him after trade deadline passes

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Dalvin Cook wasn’t sweating out Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. The Jets running back was shopping in Manhattan with his family.

Cook never requested a trade, despite barely being used by the Jets. His name came up in some rumors and reports, but nothing materialized.

“I guess they want me here,” Cook told Newsday. “That’s my reaction. I’ve never been through nothing like that so it was new for me. I didn’t have a reaction to be honest. Just means they probably want me here.”

Cook rushed for more than 1,100 yards the past four seasons for the Vikings and made the Pro Bowl each time. The Jets signed Cook in August, but he hasn’t made an impact. In the last two games, he’s carried the ball five times for 17 yards.

It’s been adjustment for Cook, who has 114 yards on 41 carries this season. He knew Breece Hall was the Jets’ lead back, but he anticipated being more involved. Although he never asked for a trade, he wouldn’t have been upset if he was moved to somewhere he could play.

“It was just a regular day for me,” Cook said. “If anything was going to happen, I’m ready. Just like I’m ready to play. If anything for me was going to happen, just step into the new situation and be me.”

Robert Saleh said he’s not “overly worried” about Cook or Carl Lawson — another frustrated Jet who seemed open to a trade — becoming a distraction.

“Not those two,” Saleh said. “Those two are tremendous professionals. They’re going to be needed by year’s end. They’re needed every game. Dalvin still has a role on this football team. Carl is awesome on and off the field.”

Possible new deal for Huff in works

General manager Joe Douglas said he has had “informal conversations” with edge rusher Bryce Huff’s representatives about a contract extension. Hall, who leads the Jets with nine quarterback hits and is second with 3.5 sacks, is in the final year of his deal.

“They are trending in a positive direction,” Douglas said of the talks. “There is still a long way to go.”

Special honor

Punter Thomas Morstead was named AFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance in the Jets 13-10 overtime win against the Giants. Morstead punted 11 times for 529 yards (48.1 average) and had three downed inside the 3-yard line. It was a good day for the Jets’ special teams. Greg Zuerlein kicked the game-tying field goal at the end of regulation and the winner in overtime.

“I feel like we have probably the best kicker combination in the league,” Douglas said.