Jets defense gets back in the black

CORTLAND, N.Y. -- Last month, the Jets defensive players vowed the black practice jerseys would be theirs come training camp. The jerseys are awarded to the unit that performed best in the previous practice. By Monday, they not only had made good on their promise, but were sporting the fruits of their labor.

The Jets defense sauntered onto the practice field Monday wearing the coveted jerseys, a day after showing up the offense. It was the first step toward their ultimate goal: retaining the black jerseys for the rest of training camp. But the unit has far bigger ambitions.

"We'll be the best defense. Definitely," defensive end Mike DeVito said. "Last year you saw how rough the season went and we still finished in the top five. So now, we come back, we're motivated. You can see a difference from this year to last year -- like I've never seen before."

Revis returns

Cornerback Darrelle Revis returned to the field for the second straight padded practice. He was limited Sunday because of hamstring tightness, but participated in individual and team drills Monday. "That was just a precautionary thing," Rex Ryan said of limiting Revis the day before.

Jet streams

Backup QB Tim Tebow ran fake punts, including a jump-pass, in practice and also was cheered by the relatively modest crowd of 1,820 for scrambling 20-plus yards during one series . . . CB Antonio Cromartie got a rep at WR . . . S LaRon Landry, who participated in individuals and got some team snaps, did push-ups after dropping a Tebow interception during seven-on-sevens.