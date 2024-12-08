MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – On the day Aaron Rodgers ended a long personal streak he wished would go away, the Jets extended one that seems like it never will.

The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention for the 14th consecutive year – the longest current streak in the four major professional sports – with a 32-26 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon at Hard Rock Stadium.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jonnu Smith with 6:05 left in overtime to lift the Dolphins to the victory. The Jets' fourth straight loss dropped them to 3-10. They lost for the ninth time in their last 10 games.

Rodgers completed 27 of 39 passes for 339 yards and a touchdown. It was the first time in 35 games that he threw for 300 yards. But it was in vain.

Garrett Wilson caught seven passes for 114 yards. Davante Adams had nine grabs for 109 yards and a touchdown. Rookie back Isaiah Davis rushed for 40 yards and a score.

The Jets were without their All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner (hamstring) and starting running back Breece Hall (knee).

Tagovailoa was 33-for-47 for 331 yards and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill had 10 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown. Jaylen Waddle had nine receptions for 99 yards.

The Dolphins won the coin toss in overtime and started their drive at the 30. On second down, Tagovailoa completed a pass to Smith for 30 yards. He caught the next pass for 14 yards, giving Miami the ball at midfield. Three players later, the Dolphins had a first down at the 12.

After running it on first down, Tagovailoa threw it on second and hit Smith in stride for the game-winning score.

The score was 23-23 when Rodgers got the ball with 4:25 left on the Jets’ 13. They converted a third-and-1 on a direct snap to back Braelon Allen, who pushed forward for 2 yards to the Jets’ 39. Rodgers completed the next two passes for 16 yards to Adams and 18 to Allen Lazard to Miami’s 27.

The Jets lost 11 yards on the next two plays, including a 6-yard sack. On third down from the 38, Adams caught a 14-yard pass, making Anders Carlson’s field goal much more makeable. He made the 42-yard kick with 52 seconds left.

Malik Washington returned the kickoff 45 yards to Miami’s 46 with 44 seconds to go. On second down, Hill caught a 14-yard pass to move it to the Dolphins’ 40. After an incompletion, Waddle made a 6-yard grab. Tagovailoa then overthrew Hill. But Jason Sanders tied the game with a 52-yard field goal with seven seconds left.

Rodgers hooked up with Adams for a 3-yard touchdown to open the second half, giving the Jets a 20-15 lead. Rodgers completed a 42-yard pass to Wilson on the second play of the drive. Rodgers also found Davis for a 15-yard play on fourth-and-2 from the 18. Adams scored on the next play.

The Jets forced the first punt of the game on the next Miami series and extended their lead to eight on the ensuing possession. The Jets drove into the red zone. After Rodgers was sacked on third down, Carlson kicked a 40-yard field goal with 1:02 left in the third.

After the Jets' first punt of the game, Miami tied it 23-23 with 9:04 left in the third. Tagovailoa threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Hill on fourth-and-goal. The Dolphins converted the two-point conversion – Tagovailoa to Waddle.