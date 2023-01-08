Jets vs. Dolphins Week 18 preview: What you need to know for gameday

JETS (7-9) AT DOLPHINS (8-8)

Hard Rock Stadium, 1 p.m.

VITALS

Line: Dolphins by 3; O/U: 37.5

TV/Radio: Fox (Joe Davis, Daryl Johnston); / ESPN-98.7-FM; Sirius XM 119 or 385 and the SXM app.

NOTABLE INJURIES

Jets: OUT: QB Mike White (ribs), LT Duane Brown (shoulder), RT George Fant (knee), RG Nate Herbig (calf), CB Brandin Echols (quad), S LaMarcus Joyner (hip); QUESTIONABLE: G Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (knee), TE C.J. Uzomah (ankle).

Dolphins: OUT: QB Tua Tagovailoa (concussion); DOUBTFUL: T Terron Armstead (toe/pec/knee/hip), T Kendall Lamm (ankle), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (hip).

SPOILER ALERT

The Jets have little to play for, but a win and they knock their AFC East rivals out of playoff contention.

“We know that in the back of our minds,” DT Sheldon Rankins said. “We’re not foolish to the idea that if we go down there and take care of business, we knock a division opponent out of it as well.”

The Jets’ most lopsided win this season was in Week 5 over Miami, 40-17. Joe Flacco gets the nod at QB for the Jets, who will be without their leading rusher and receiver (Breece Hall) and three offensive linemen as they try to avoid ending the year on a six-game losing streak.

The Dolphins have lost five straight also and have their own injuries issues. Skyler Thompson will start at quarterback.

Robert Saleh said he’s not worried about his players getting up for this game, and that they know they’ve “got to step on the gas” every time they take the field. Saleh also joked about sending his good friend, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel, on vacation. They worked together with the 49ers.

Saleh said, “Would it be nice to have McDaniel hanging out with me poolside in a couple weeks? You’re damn right it would. But really, it’s more about us and making sure that we’re focused on finishing the season strong and being our absolute best.”

RUNNING ON EMPTY

The Jets scored five rushing TDs in their Oct. 9 win over Miami. They have five total rushing TDs in their last 10 games, and none in their last three.