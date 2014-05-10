Jets draft Clemson QB Tajh Boyd

Matt Simms has been put on notice.

The Jets drafted another quarterback on Saturday, taking Clemson’s Tajh Boyd in the sixth round (213th overall).

The Jets currently have Geno Smith, Michael Vick and Simms on their roster, but the pick wasn’t too surprising considering Rex Ryan’s familiarity with Boyd. The coach’s son Seth was a walk-on receiver at Clemson.

Boyd said on ESPN that he actually was dozing off when the Jets came calling.

The former Clemson star said he's excited to join Smith and Vick in the QB room, adding that Vick has been a mentor to him over the years.

Earlier in the round, the Jets took 5-11, 203-pound cornerback Brandon Dixon with the 195th pick. The Northwest Missouri State defensive back posted a 4.41 40 time at the Combine.

“It was emotional,” Dixon said of getting drafted by the Jets. “I was just so happy. ...It's a blessing.”

He also said members of the Jets staff came to his school three times, adding: “The DB coach loved me.”

John Idzik & Co. used their back-to-back picks in the sixth round to select Nebraska wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (6-2, 225) and Louisiana Tech defensive end IK Enemkpali.