Jets' Duane Brown cleared to practice as last piece to protect Aaron Rodgers

FLORHAM PARK — The Jets got a big piece of their offensive line back.

Left tackle Duane Brown was cleared for practice on Wednesday and is expected to be ready for the Jets’ Week 1 Monday Night game against the Bills — barring any setbacks with his surgically repaired shoulder.

“He’s just a guy who brings stability, a wealth of knowledge, wealth of experience, knows how to play the game of football,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “Knows how to compete week in and week out. There’s always a benefit to guys like him."

The 37-year-old Brown opened up training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he rehabbed and recovered from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff. Brown spent most of the day working on a side field. Saleh said he hopes Brown, a five-time Pro Bowler, will be able to do more at practice Thursday.

Aaron Rodgers had said he would hope to have the five guys charged with protecting him playing together for the last week, week-and-a-half of practice before the season starts. It appears to be shaping up that way.

Brown is the last piece. The Jets got guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and Laken Tomlinson back this week. Connor McGovern has been a staple at center. Mekhi Becton played right tackle with the first team for the second straight day.

Suddenly, the Jets’ line isn’t as much of a concern as it has been throughout camp.

“I’ve always said if Big Bec can get the ball rolling — and we started that snowball down the hill a long time ago with him integrating back into practice and all that,” Saleh said. “If that snowball keeps rolling we feel really good about our O-Line.”

Two-minute drill

Receiver Allen Lazard left practice early with an undisclosed injury. He made a terrific catch on a touchdown of 30-plus yards with Sauce Gardner draped all over him. Rodgers’ throw while rolling to his right was just as stellar . . . Dalvin Cook did not practice . . . Breece Hall had a few runs and showed great burst and made some impressive cuts just 10 months after tearing his ACL.