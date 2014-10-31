Jets expect Geno Smith to play again this season

Jets fans haven't seen the last of Geno Smith, whether they like it or not.

Michael Vick may be starting Sunday's game in Kansas City, but offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said Thursday that he's "certain that Geno will have opportunities'' to play again this season. When pressed about the likelihood of that happening, Mornhinweg said "we'll see,'' adding that his goal as a coach is to "continue development for Geno and get Mike ready for this ballgame here.''

Smith, who was limited Wednesday because of a sore right shoulder, was able to resume throwing in practice Thursday. He threw 50 passes and should be available Sunday, Rex Ryan said.

How can the coaching staff be certain that Smith is progressing if he's not playing? "You don't know until you get them in games,'' Mornhinweg said of young quarterbacks. "Sometimes you don't know until that opportunity arises for that young man.''

Pace: I'm having fun

The Jets may be 1-7, but that doesn't mean they can't enjoy themselves. Asked how he's handling the season, linebacker Calvin Pace said, "I've had fun. You can never predict your record . . . I'm still confident that we can make something of the season. Hopefully everybody else is too . . . We are 1-7 for a reason, and a lot of it is because of us. With that being said, we're still working as if we are 7-1. That is why it is fun for me.''

Jet streams

The cornerback situation is so bad, defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman doesn't even know the names of their recent pickups. "I know a couple of their numbers: 41 and 22,'' he said, referring to Josh Thomas and Marcus Williams . . . CB Darrin Walls (calf/knee) did not practice . . . According to Ryan, left tackle D'Brickashaw Ferguson is having "a phenomenal year.''