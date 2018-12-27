Jets' Todd Bowles on job status: 'I just get ready for New England'

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Todd Bowles didn’t feel like reflecting on his job, and he was in no mood to discuss how he insulates his family from all the talk about his future.

“My private life will remain private,” Bowles said Wednesday. “I don’t insulate them from anything. My kids go to school. They’re tough-minded, they can take care of themselves. The Mrs. can take care of herself. We understand where we are. I got no problems with my family.”

A report last weekend said the Jets would pursue Jim Harbaugh to be their next coach. But Jets CEO Christopher Johnson shot that down Monday, saying Bowles is the team’s coach and the report was false.

But it is expected that Bowles will be fired after the Jets close out this season on Sunday in New England. The Jets head into the game with a 4-11 record, after finishing 5-11 the past two seasons under Bowles.

“The record is what it is,” Bowles said. “You [don't cry over] spilled milk once it’s spilled. You just clean it up. You try to win the next game and you move on.

“I won’t look back on my coaching career until I’m retired and sitting on the rocking chair somewhere. I can get better as a coach. I can get better teaching and doing a lot of things and I go from there. I don’t really look back and look at reflections too much. I don’t have the time right now.”

Despite the Jets’ record, they have been in most games, which shows the team is still playing hard for Bowles. But that probably won’t be enough to save him.

The Jets have lost five games by seven points or less. They had the lead with under three minutes left in each of the last four games, and won just once. But Bowles doesn’t take any solace in being close.

“You win or you lose,” Bowles said. “It’s not horseshoes.”

Bowles also didn’t have much of a reaction to Johnson’s statement of support – for this week at least.

“I didn’t see it,” Bowles said. “That’s probably something you have to ask him about. I just get ready for New England.”