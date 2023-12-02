Jets' focus: Stop Falcons' rush attack, get their run game going

The Jets’ combination of running on empty on offense and letting teams run wild on them is a troubling trend they can’t afford to allow to continue.

The Falcons have one of the best rushing attacks and the Jets’ one of the worst run defenses.

Atlanta ranks fourth overall in rushing yards per game (139.3), but is second in the league over its last three games, averaging 174 yards. Rookie Bijan Robinson has rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns in his last two games.

The Jets are next-to-last in run defense, allowing 140.3 yards per game, including 148.3 over their last three.

“We got to maybe change the presentation a little bit,” defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich said. “I can help with some calls that will assist the defense, bring more guys into the box at times. Then we got to play better, set better edges, tackle better, be more consistent.”

Ulbrich said a more telling statistic is yards per carry. The Jets are allowing 4.2, which ranks 14th. But they’re being run on more than any team — 33.2 times per game. That’s in large part due to opponents usually playing with a lead.

“Do we got to play it better? We do,” Ulbrich said. “At the same time, we’re facing a ton of runs."

On offense, the Jets have run for just 66.7 yards over their last three games — the lowest in the league.

Leaning on Lazard

Allen Lazard, who was a healthy scratch last game, will be active Sunday and could be someone Tim Boyle looks for in the passing game. The two played together in Green Bay and the Jets need someone to step up on the outside to take some stress off of Garrett Wilson.

“He’s a safety blanket,” Boyle said. “He knows how to read coverage. He knows the offense. He knows the scheme. He’s a talented guy., He’s a huge dude. He’s fun to throw to and I’m excited to have him out there.”

Ridder recall

The Jets are familiar with Falcons quarterback Desmond Ridder. They coached him at the 2022 Senior Bowl, and Sauce Gardner was Ridder's teammate at the University of Cincinnati. Ridder has only thrown seven touchdown passes, but he’s run for four more — fourth among quarterbacks.

Ulbrich said he’s let his group know that “this guy is a real guy,” even though Ridder is not an established quarterback.

“I was so impressed with him at the Senior Bowl,” Ulbrich said. “His command, his leadership, his intelligence. I think that he’s a winner, and he’s proven that.”