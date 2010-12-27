Jets finally escape Chicago -- via Newburgh

The Jets finally made their escape from Chicago at 6 o'clock CST last night, flying to Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, N.Y., because Newark-Liberty was closed to arriving planes in the aftermath of Sunday's snowstorm.

The Jets were scheduled to take buses from Newburgh back to their Florham Park, N.J., facility late last night.

The Jets spent Monday in a Chicago hotel, going over film of Sunday's 38-34 loss to the Bears as they would have done on a normal Monday - except this was done in a hotel meeting room.

"Pretty much just staying in the room, resting, watching movies, getting room service," LaDainian Tomlinson said. "Typical stuff you do when you have nothing to do."