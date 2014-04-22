Jets' full preseason schedule announced

The Jets kick off their preseason schedule against the Indianapolis Colts at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7, before facing the Bengals on the road in Week 2 of the preseason.

The Jets will host the Giants in the fourth installment of the “Snoopy Bowl” at MetLife Stadium at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 22. Then they’ll close out their preseason in Philly where they’ll take on the Eagles – and, possibly, former Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez.

Below is the full preseason schedule including dates and times:

Aug. 7 -- vs. Colts, 7 pm

Aug. 16 -- @ Bengals, 7 pm

Aug. 22 – vs. Giants, 7:30 pm

Aug. 28 – @ Eagles, 7 pm