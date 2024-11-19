5 potential Jets general manager candidates

Jets general manager search: 5 potential candidates to replace Joe Douglas
1. Mike Borganzi, Kansas City
Kansas City’s assistant general manager is in his 16th season with the team. He knows what it takes to build a consistent winner and has the Super Bowl rings to prove it.
2. Ray Agnew, Lions
Detroit’s assistant GM has played a big role in turning around the Lions. He would give the Jets the inside track on coaching candidates on the Lions’ staff, Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. Agnew’s son is a Jets scout.
3. Ed Dodds, Colts
The Colts’ assistant general manager was a personnel executive on a Super Bowl winning team in Seattle and has become a hot name in recent hiring cycles.
4. Trey Brown, Bengals
Cincinnati’s senior personnel executive worked for Bill Belichick in New England, won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia and had a hand in building the Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl and AFC title game in back-to-back years.
5. Brandon Brown, Giants
The Giants' assistant general manager and Glen Cove native previously worked in the Eagles’ front office and was heavily involved in roster building.