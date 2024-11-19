SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets general manager search: 5 potential candidates to replace Joe Douglas

Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown speaks during OTAs at...

Giants assistant general manager Brandon Brown speaks during OTAs at the team's practice facility in East Rutherford, N.J., on May 30. Credit: Ed Murray

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

1. Mike Borganzi, Kansas City

Kansas City’s assistant general manager is in his 16th season with the team. He knows what it takes to build a consistent winner and has the Super Bowl rings to prove it.

2. Ray Agnew, Lions

Detroit’s assistant GM has played a big role in turning around the Lions. He would give the Jets the inside track on coaching candidates on the Lions’ staff, Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. Agnew’s son is a Jets scout.

3. Ed Dodds, Colts

The Colts’ assistant general manager was a personnel executive on a Super Bowl winning team in Seattle and has become a hot name in recent hiring cycles.

4. Trey Brown, Bengals

Cincinnati’s senior personnel executive worked for Bill Belichick in New England, won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia and had a hand in building the Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl and AFC title game in back-to-back years.

5. Brandon Brown, Giants

The Giants' assistant general manager and Glen Cove native previously worked in the Eagles’ front office and was heavily involved in roster building.

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

More on this topic

More Jets

Jets fire GM Joe Douglas3m read
Iannazzone: Jets begin 'a complete overhaul'
Rock: Rodgers must go if Jets want a quality GM3m read
5 potential Jets general manager candidates
Joe Douglas' draft history with the Jets

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME