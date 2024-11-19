5 potential Jets general manager candidates

1. Mike Borganzi, Kansas City

Kansas City’s assistant general manager is in his 16th season with the team. He knows what it takes to build a consistent winner and has the Super Bowl rings to prove it.

2. Ray Agnew, Lions

Detroit’s assistant GM has played a big role in turning around the Lions. He would give the Jets the inside track on coaching candidates on the Lions’ staff, Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. Agnew’s son is a Jets scout.

3. Ed Dodds, Colts

The Colts’ assistant general manager was a personnel executive on a Super Bowl winning team in Seattle and has become a hot name in recent hiring cycles.

4. Trey Brown, Bengals

Cincinnati’s senior personnel executive worked for Bill Belichick in New England, won a Super Bowl with Philadelphia and had a hand in building the Bengals team that reached the Super Bowl and AFC title game in back-to-back years.

5. Brandon Brown, Giants

The Giants' assistant general manager and Glen Cove native previously worked in the Eagles’ front office and was heavily involved in roster building.