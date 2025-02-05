Jets general manager Darren Mougey adding former Broncos scout Robbie Paton as co-director of player personnel, source says

NEW ORLEANS — New general manager Darren Mougey has started shaking up the Jets’ front office.

The Jets are hiring Broncos scout Robbie Paton to be the Jets co-director of player personnel, a league source said. Mougey knows Paton well from Denver.

Mougey, the former Broncos assistant general manager, spent 13 years in Denver’s scouting and personnel departments. Paton, the nephew of Denver general manager George Paton, joined the Broncos as a scout in 2017.

Robbie Paton is replacing Greg Nejmah, who was fired after 16 years with the Jets. Mougey also moved on from senior director of football administration David Socie. He worked for the Jets for eight years.

The Jets also are keeping Phil Savage as a consultant, the source said. Savage finished the season as interim general manager after Joe Douglas was fired in November. Savage previously served as the Jets’ senior football adviser.