SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets general manager Darren Mougey adding former Broncos scout Robbie Paton as co-director of player personnel, source says

Jets GM Darren Mougey talks during his introductory press conference at...

Jets GM Darren Mougey talks during his introductory press conference at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on Jan. 27 in Florham Park, N.J. Credit: Corey Sipkin

By Al Iannazzoneal.iannazzone@newsday.comAl_Iannazzone

NEW ORLEANS — New general manager Darren Mougey has started shaking up the Jets’ front office.

The Jets are hiring Broncos scout Robbie Paton to be the Jets co-director of player personnel, a league source said. Mougey knows Paton well from Denver.

Mougey, the former Broncos assistant general manager, spent 13 years in Denver’s scouting and personnel departments. Paton, the nephew of Denver general manager George Paton, joined the Broncos as a scout in 2017.

Robbie Paton is replacing Greg Nejmah, who was fired after 16 years with the Jets. Mougey also moved on from senior director of football administration David Socie. He worked for the Jets for eight years.

The Jets also are keeping Phil Savage as a consultant, the source said. Savage finished the season as interim general manager after Joe Douglas was fired in November. Savage previously served as the Jets’ senior football adviser.

Al Iannazzone

Al Iannazzone covers the Jets for Newsday after spending nearly two decades on the NBA beat with Knicks and Nets.

More Jets

Source: Jets GM Mougey hires ex-Broncos scout Paton as co-director of player personnel
Jets defensive duo excited to play under new coach Glenn2m read
Former Jet Becton's career takes off with Eagles3m read
Report: Jets add two more coaches to offense1m read
Jets hire Engstrand as offensive coordinator1m read

Stay logged in.

The Newsday app makes it easier to access content without having to log in.

Read in the app
Didn't find what you were looking for?
SUBSCRIBE

Unlimited Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 6 months

ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME