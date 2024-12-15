JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jets will begin interviewing candidates for their general manager vacancy this week, according to a league source.

Former Titan executive Jon Robinson will interview with the Jets, the source said. They also have scheduled an interview with Louis Riddick, who worked in the front offices in Philadelphia and Washington and currently works for ESPN. That meeting won’t be this week, though.

Jets owner Woody Johnson fired general manager Joe Douglas following a Week 11 loss to the Colts and appointed Phil Savage the interim for the rest of the season. Johnson let Douglas go because he wanted to get a jump on the general manager search and begin planning for and interviewing candidates for the job.

This is just the start of the process for the Jets. Teams are not permitted to interview people who are currently employed by NFL teams.

Other potential candidates include Lions assistant general manager Ray Agnew, Detroit’s senior personnel executive John Dorsey, Kansas City assistant general manager Mike Borganzi, NFL chief football administration officer Dawn Aponte, Colts assistant general manager Ed Dodds, Vikings senior vice president of player personnel Ryan Grigson, Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine and Saints assistant GM Jeff Ireland.

The Jets are finishing off a season in which they failed to meet high expectations. They took a 3-10 record into Sunday’s game against Jacksonville. The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention last week for the 14th straight season.

They have two openings: general manager and head coach. Johnson fired Robert Saleh following a Week 5 loss in London with the Jets sitting at 2-3.

The Jets are expected to have a very thorough interview process for both vacancies.

Johnson has hired The 33rd Team, a media, analytics and consulting firm, to help vet candidates and coordinate interviews. The project is headed by former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and former Vikings executive Rick Spielman. Johnson will have the final say in both hires.

Robinson spent nearly seven full seasons as the Titans executive vice president and general manager from 2016-2022. They had a winning record his first six years and reached the playoffs four times. The Titans lost to Kansas City in the AFC Championship Game following the 2019 season. Robinson was fired in December 2022.

Riddick, a former NFL safety, was a pro scout for Washington (2001-04) and then the director of pro personnel (2004-007). He followed a similar path in Philadelphia. Riddick was hired as an Eagles pro scout in 2008, was promoted to assistant director of pro personnel the next year and served four season as their director of pro personnel.