The Jets officially kicked off their search for a new general manager on Monday by interviewing former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff, the team announced.

Dimitroff, a two-time NFL Executive of the Year with the Falcons, is the first known candidate for the vacancy created when owner Woody Johnson fired Joe Douglas last month.

The Jets are scheduled to interview former Titans general manager Jon Robinson this week and will meet with former Washington and Philadelphia front office executive Louis Riddick in the near future. At this time, they are not allowed to interview anyone currently employed by NFL teams.

Dimitroff, 58, has 28 years of NFL experience, including six with the Patriots from 2002-2007. He served as the club's director of college scouting for five seasons and was a part of two Super Bowl winning teams.

Dimitroff spent 13 years running Atlanta’s football department from 2008-2020. Under his leadership, the Falcons drafted quarterback Matt Ryan and wide receiver Julio Jones. Atlanta made the playoffs six times with one Super Bowl appearance during Dimitroff’s tenure.

He began his NFL career as a scout for Kansas City in 1993 and then spent four seasons as a scout for the Lions. He worked as a scout with the Browns from 1998-2001.

Since 2022, Dimitroff has worked for a football analytics company, “SumerSports” that he helped create.

The Jets hired "The 33rd Team" to help in their searches for a new general manager and head coach. Former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and ex-Vikings GM Rick Spielman are leading the project. Johnson will have final say in both hires.