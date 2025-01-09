Jets interview Kansas City offensive coordinator Matt Nagy for head coaching job

The Jets interviewed two candidates for their general manager position and one for their head coaching job on Wednesday that have been a part of a lot of winning teams.

Kansas City’s assistant general manager Mike Borgonzi and Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby met with the Jets about their GM vacancy. Kansas City’s offensive coordinator Matt Nagy interviewed for the head coaching job.

Borgonzi and Halaby are interesting candidates who have experienced plenty of team success. Borgonzi has won three Super Bowls with Kansas City and Halaby has worked closely with Eagles top executive Howie Roseman for more than a decade and owns a ring.

Nagy, a New Jersey native, is not a sexy name, but he has head coaching experience with the Chicago Bears and has won two Super Bowls with Kansas City.

Nagy is the fourth known coaching candidate the Jets have interviewed, joining Ron Rivera, Mike Vrabel and Rex Ryan. They’re expected to talk to Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, who played eight seasons for the Jets, this week.

Nagy, who went 34-31 in four seasons as Bears coach, has been with the teams that have made the playoffs 12 times in his 17 NFL seasons. He has worked for Andy Reid for 13 years in Philadelphia and Kansas City and with quarterback Patrick Mahomes for four seasons.

Nagy is in his second go-around with Kansas City, serving as offensive coordinator the past two seasons. He was Kansas City’s quarterbacks coach from 2013-16 and offensive coordinator in 2017. After Chicago fired Nagy, Reid brought him back in 2022 as quarterbacks coach.

Borgonzi and Halaby make six general manager candidates the Jets have interviewed. They’ve also met with Thomas Dimitroff, Mike Greenberg, Jim Nagy and Louis Riddick.

Borgonzi has worked for Kansas City for 16 years in various personnel and front office positions. Kansas City’s assistant general manager since 2021, Borgonzi supervises the scouting operations and works closely with general manager Brett Veach on roster management and player acquisitions.

Kansas City has made the playoffs 12 times during Borgonzi’s tenure.

He was hired by Kansas City in 2009 as the team’s college scouting administrator. Borgonzi also has been the manager of football operations, a pro personnel scout, assistant director of pro scouting, co-director of player personnel. director of player personnel and director of football operations.

Halaby has been with the Eagles for 17 years. In that time, Philadelphia has reached the playoffs 10 times and made two Super Bowls.

A Harvard graduate, Halaby started out as a football operations intern in 2007. He has been Philadelphia’s assistant general manager since 2022. Halaby’s strengths are player evaluation, roster management and analytics.

Halaby spent six seasons as Philadelphia’s vice president of football operations and strategy before becoming assistant general manager. He previously served as a special assistant to Roseman from 2012-15.

The Jets have picked from Roseman’s executive tree in the past. Former Jets general manager Joe Douglas used to work in the Eagles front office. Douglas was fired in November.

Kansas City defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo could interview with the Jets in the coming days, too. Spagnuolo has won four Super Bowls as a defensive coordinator for the Giants and Kansas City.

The Jets also have requested permission to speak with Lions executive Chris Spielman, who played a role in the hiring general manager Brad Holmes and coach Dan Campbell. Spielman’s brother, Rick, is part of the Jets’ interview process.

Rick Spielman and Ex-Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum are with The 33rd Team, the firm owner Woody Johnson hired to help in the two searches.