Jets GM John Idzik attends Teddy Bridgewater's Pro Day

Jets general manager John Idzik was one of several NFL executives on hand at Louisville’s Pro Day to see quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

At least six NFL head coaches were in attendance Monday to see Bridgewater, who could potentially be the top overall pick in May.

He’s considered by some experts to be the most NFL-ready quarterback of this year’s draft class. But there’s at least one person whom Bridgewater failed to impress at his workout.

“Most quarterbacks have good pro days,” NFL Network’s Mike Mayock said. “Today, I thought it was very average at best.”

Bridgewater chose not to throw or run at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indy. But on Monday, he ran the 40-yard just once, clocking an unofficial time of 4.78. (In case you were wondering, Johnny Manziel of Texas A&M clocked an official 4.68 at the Combine and Blake Bortles of Central Florida ran a 4.93.)

He surprisingly chose not to wear gloves during his Pro Day workout, even though he’s worn gloves on his throwing hand for much of his career at Louisville.

Afterward, Bridgewater explained to reporters that he trained in Florida without a glove and felt confident in his throwing ability without one. He also said NFL scouts didn't ask him to wear one.

More than 100 people were on hand for Louisville’s Pro Day, according to NFL Network – and Idzik wasn’t the only GM in attendance. The Vikings’ Rick Spielman, Ruston Webster of the Titans and Colts GM Ryan Grigson also came to watch Bridgewater and other Louisville standouts such as safeties Calvin Pryor and Hakeem Smith and defensive end Marcus Smith.