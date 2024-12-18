Jets interview former Titans GM Robinson

SportsFootballNew York Jets

Jets interview former Titans GM Jon Robinson

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson answers questions at...

Former Tennessee Titans general manager Jon Robinson answers questions at a news conference on July 26, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Credit: AP/Mark Humphrey

By Al Iannazzone

The Jets interviewed former Tennessee general manager Jon Robinson on Tuesday for their GM opening.

He is the second known candidate that the Jets have interviewed. They spoke to ex-Falcons general manager Thomas Dimitroff on Monday.

Robinson spent nearly seven full seasons as the Titans general manager. He took over a team that went 3-13 in 2015 and helped transform Tennessee into one that had six straight winning seasons from 2016-2021. Robinson was fired late in the 2022 season.

During Robinson’s run, Tennessee drafted Derrick Henry, A.J. Brown, Jack Conklin, Jeffery Simmons and Harold Landry. The Titans went 66-43, made four playoff appearances and reached the 2019 AFC Championship Game.

Before being hired by Tennessee, Robinson was the Buccaneers' director of player personnel for three seasons. He began his NFL career with the Patriots in 2002 as a scout. Robinson was eventually promoted to New England’s director of college scouting, a position he held for four seasons from 2009-2012. He was a part of two Super Bowl titles with the Patriots.

