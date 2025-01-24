Jets' search for general manager down to three candidates?

The Jets went the unconventional route by hiring a head coach before a general manager. It likely means that Aaron Glenn will have some say in whom he will be working with to help rebuild the Jets.

Glenn was named their new coach on Wednesday and will be introduced at a news conference on Monday. The Jets could have their general manager search wrapped up before then, too, and perhaps as early as Friday.

There are three known candidates who came in for second in-person interviews for the vacancy that was created when Joe Douglas was fired in November.

The Jets completed an interview with Broncos assistant general manager Darren Mougey on Thursday, according to the team website. They also met with Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown.

Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark was at the Jets’ facility on Tuesday for a second interview when Glenn had his.

Glenn and Newmark were viewed as somewhat of a package deal because they previously worked together. They were with the Lions at the same time for three seasons and played big roles in turning around that franchise.

Newmark, in his 29th NFL season, helped build the Commanders’ roster this season. Washington is in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday for the first time in 33 years. Newmark still is under consideration, and his past working relationship with Glenn could prove important.

Brown has been with the Bengals for four seasons, the past three as their de facto general manager. He also has worked as a scout for the Patriots and Eagles before becoming Philadelphia’s director of college scouting.

Mougey, 39, got his start with the Broncos in 2012 as a scouting intern. He’s held several titles for Denver, most recently assistant general manager.

The Jets initially interviewed 15 GM candidates.