Jets hire Darren Mougey as general manager

The Jets’ new leadership is officially in place — finally.

Former Broncos front office executive Darren Mougey is their new general manager. The two sides reached an agreement on Saturday, three days after the Jets named Aaron Glenn their head coach.

Mougey, 39, was a quick riser in Denver. He was in his third season as the Broncos’ assistant general manager. He was a Denver scout five years ago and was with the Broncos since 2012, when he started as a scouting intern.

Together, Glenn and Mougey will decide Aaron Rodgers’ future as a Jet and try to accomplish what Robert Saleh and Joe Douglas were unable to do: change the losing culture and end the franchise’s long playoff hiatus.

“Darren is a trusted NFL executive who has experience working with an impressive collection of football leaders,” Jets chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement. “He is a proven talent evaluator who impressed us with his vision for this team. His partnership with Coach Glenn will revitalize this organization. I am proud of the thorough search we undertook and that it led us to the two best individuals to lead our football team going forward.”

Although Glenn, the former Lions defensive coordinator, has never been a head coach and Mougey has never been a general manager, both have been a part of winning teams and contributed to franchise turnarounds.

“It is one of the great honors and privileges of my life to serve as the general manager of the New York Jets,” Mougey said in a statement. “I could not be more excited to work alongside Coach Glenn to build a championship team that will make Jets fans proud.”

The last time the Jets made the postseason was 14 years ago. It’s the longest current streak in the four major pro sports. They were expected to contend for a playoff spot this season but went a disappointing 5-12. Saleh was fired after Week 5 and Douglas during the Jets’ Week 12 bye.

The Jets spoke to 15 people for their general manager position in a lengthy, thorough search that lasted 41 days. They also met with 16 coaching candidates before hiring Glenn.

Glenn was the lone coach to have a second interview with the Jets. They had three general manager candidates come to their facility for second interviews.

Mougey and Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown met with the Jets on Thursday. Commanders assistant general manager Lance Newmark had his second interview on Tuesday, the same day Glenn had his second interview.

Newmark, who worked 26 years for the Lions, was believed to be the leading candidate because of his past working relationship with Glenn. They were with Detroit at the same time for three years.

An important Glenn-Mougey tie is Broncos coach Sean Payton. Glenn played for and coached under Payton with New Orleans. Mougey was involved in the coaching search that brought Payton to Denver in 2023, and Payton and Mougey are close.

Another connection came from The 33rd Team, the outside firm the Jets used to assist in both searches. It was led by former Jets general manager Mike Tannenbaum and former Vikings GM Rick Spielman.

Broncos GM George Paton worked with Spielman in Minnesota. Mougey was Paton’s right-hand man for a few years.

Johnson had the final say in both hires. Glenn had input on the general manager.

Mougey, a college teammate of Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell, has a strong background in scouting and personnel. He was a personnel and scouting assistant, a college and pro scout and an area scout before becoming Denver’s assistant director of scouting in 2020. The Broncos won the Super Bowl in 2015.

When Paton was hired to replace John Elway in 2021, he promoted Mougey to director of player personnel after that year’s draft. The next offseason, Paton made Mougey the assistant general manager.

Mougey has been in charge of the pro and college scouting departments and helped assemble this year’s roster that ended Denver’s eight-year playoff drought — which seems short compared to the Jets.

The Broncos had seven straight losing records before this season. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix, who was selected No. 12 overall, and a stingy defense led them to a 10-7 record. They lost in the AFC Wild Card round.

The Broncos were a top three defense, led the NFL in sacks and were tied for seventh in takeaways.

There have been some misses during Mougey’s time, including signing Russell Wilson and hiring Nathaniel Hackett as head coach in 2022. Hackett went on to become the Jets’ offensive coordinator.

Some key Broncos from this year’s team who have been drafted since 2021 include All-Pro cornerback Patrick Surtain II, Pro Bowl linebacker Nik Bonitto, linebacker Jonathon Cooper, Nix and Pro Bowl returner Marvin Mims Jr.

Mougey and Glenn are taking over a team that has young, productive players under contract, including cornerback Sauce Gardner, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, running back Breece Hall, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker Quincy Williams and defensive end Jermaine Johnson.

One of the first things the Jets’ new regime will have to do is determine whether they want Rodgers leading their offense. The quarterback hasn’t decided whether he wants to play a 21st season, but Rodgers looked forward to having that discussion with the Jets’ new leadership. Now he finally can.